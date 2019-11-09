PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Scores

|Saturday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
|Third Round
|This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
|Jeff Maggert
|63-65-69—197
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|65-70-63—198
|Retief Goosen
|66-67-66—199
|Joe Durant
|69-66-65—200
|Woody Austin
|67-70-64—201
|Bernhard Langer
|64-68-69—201
|Stephen Ames
|69-67-66—202
|Paul Goydos
|65-71-67—203
|Colin Montgomerie
|67-69-67—203
|Wes Short, Jr.
|68-67-68—203
|Marco Dawson
|67-67-69—203
|Jerry Kelly
|66-74-64—204
|Steve Flesch
|65-70-69—204
|Brandt Jobe
|67-66-71—204
|Doug Barron
|67-72-66—205
|Kevin Sutherland
|67-72-66—205
|Tom Byrum
|68-68-69—205
|Billy Andrade
|67-70-69—206
|Scott Parel
|66-70-70—206
|David Toms
|68-73-66—207
|Lee Janzen
|66-73-68—207
|Rocco Mediate
|67-70-70—207
|Ken Duke
|67-70-70—207
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-67-70—207
|Tim Petrovic
|69-72-68—209
|Scott McCarron
|69-71-69—209
|Bob Estes
|70-72-69—211
|Tom Lehman
|73-68-70—211
|Jay Haas
|72-67-72—211
|David McKenzie
|71-73-68—212
|Tommy Tolles
|69-69-74—212
|Kent Jones
|74-70-71—215
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-74-70—216
|Kirk Triplett
|77-74-70—221
