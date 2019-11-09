PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Scores

Saturday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par 71 Third Round This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday Jeff Maggert 63-65-69—197 Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-70-63—198 Retief Goosen 66-67-66—199 Joe Durant 69-66-65—200 Woody Austin 67-70-64—201 Bernhard Langer 64-68-69—201 Stephen Ames 69-67-66—202 Paul Goydos 65-71-67—203 Colin Montgomerie 67-69-67—203 Wes Short, Jr. 68-67-68—203 Marco Dawson 67-67-69—203 Jerry Kelly 66-74-64—204 Steve Flesch 65-70-69—204 Brandt Jobe 67-66-71—204 Doug Barron 67-72-66—205 Kevin Sutherland 67-72-66—205 Tom Byrum 68-68-69—205 Billy Andrade 67-70-69—206 Scott Parel 66-70-70—206 David Toms 68-73-66—207 Lee Janzen 66-73-68—207 Rocco Mediate 67-70-70—207 Ken Duke 67-70-70—207 Ken Tanigawa 70-67-70—207 Tim Petrovic 69-72-68—209 Scott McCarron 69-71-69—209 Bob Estes 70-72-69—211 Tom Lehman 73-68-70—211 Jay Haas 72-67-72—211 David McKenzie 71-73-68—212 Tommy Tolles 69-69-74—212 Kent Jones 74-70-71—215 Paul Broadhurst 72-74-70—216 Kirk Triplett 77-74-70—221

