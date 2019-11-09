Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Scores

November 9, 2019 7:38 pm
 
Saturday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
Third Round
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Jeff Maggert 63-65-69—197
Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-70-63—198
Retief Goosen 66-67-66—199
Joe Durant 69-66-65—200
Woody Austin 67-70-64—201
Bernhard Langer 64-68-69—201
Stephen Ames 69-67-66—202
Paul Goydos 65-71-67—203
Colin Montgomerie 67-69-67—203
Wes Short, Jr. 68-67-68—203
Marco Dawson 67-67-69—203
Jerry Kelly 66-74-64—204
Steve Flesch 65-70-69—204
Brandt Jobe 67-66-71—204
Doug Barron 67-72-66—205
Kevin Sutherland 67-72-66—205
Tom Byrum 68-68-69—205
Billy Andrade 67-70-69—206
Scott Parel 66-70-70—206
David Toms 68-73-66—207
Lee Janzen 66-73-68—207
Rocco Mediate 67-70-70—207
Ken Duke 67-70-70—207
Ken Tanigawa 70-67-70—207
Tim Petrovic 69-72-68—209
Scott McCarron 69-71-69—209
Bob Estes 70-72-69—211
Tom Lehman 73-68-70—211
Jay Haas 72-67-72—211
David McKenzie 71-73-68—212
Tommy Tolles 69-69-74—212
Kent Jones 74-70-71—215
Paul Broadhurst 72-74-70—216
Kirk Triplett 77-74-70—221

