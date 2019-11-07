Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Scores

November 7, 2019 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par 71 (36-35)
First Round
Jeff Maggert 32-31—63
Bernhard Langer 32-32—64
Paul Goydos 32-33—65
Steve Flesch 32-33—65
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-31—65
Lee Janzen 34-32—66
Scott Parel 33-33—66
Retief Goosen 33-33—66
Jerry Kelly 32-34—66
Doug Barron 34-33—67
Ken Duke 34-33—67
Rocco Mediate 33-34—67
Marco Dawson 35-32—67
Brandt Jobe 34-33—67
Kevin Sutherland 33-34—67
Billy Andrade 34-33—67
Woody Austin 34-33—67
Colin Montgomerie 34-33—67
Tom Byrum 35-33—68
Wes Short, Jr. 36-32—68
David Toms 35-33—68
Stephen Ames 35-34—69
Joe Durant 34-35—69
Tommy Tolles 32-37—69
Tim Petrovic 36-33—69
Scott McCarron 36-33—69
Bob Estes 35-35—70
Ken Tanigawa 37-33—70
David McKenzie 36-35—71
Jay Haas 37-35—72
Paul Broadhurst 35-37—72
Tom Lehman 37-36—73
Kent Jones 40-34—74
Kirk Triplett 42-35—77

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'