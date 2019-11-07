PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Scores

Thursday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par 71 (36-35) First Round Jeff Maggert 32-31—63 Bernhard Langer 32-32—64 Paul Goydos 32-33—65 Steve Flesch 32-33—65 Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-31—65 Lee Janzen 34-32—66 Scott Parel 33-33—66 Retief Goosen 33-33—66 Jerry Kelly 32-34—66 Doug Barron 34-33—67 Ken Duke 34-33—67 Rocco Mediate 33-34—67 Marco Dawson 35-32—67 Brandt Jobe 34-33—67 Kevin Sutherland 33-34—67 Billy Andrade 34-33—67 Woody Austin 34-33—67 Colin Montgomerie 34-33—67 Tom Byrum 35-33—68 Wes Short, Jr. 36-32—68 David Toms 35-33—68 Stephen Ames 35-34—69 Joe Durant 34-35—69 Tommy Tolles 32-37—69 Tim Petrovic 36-33—69 Scott McCarron 36-33—69 Bob Estes 35-35—70 Ken Tanigawa 37-33—70 David McKenzie 36-35—71 Jay Haas 37-35—72 Paul Broadhurst 35-37—72 Tom Lehman 37-36—73 Kent Jones 40-34—74 Kirk Triplett 42-35—77

