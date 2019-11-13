Listen Live Sports

Piazza says he will manage Italian national baseball team

November 13, 2019 2:04 pm
 
Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza says he has agreed to become manager of Italy’s national baseball team.

The 51-year-old Piazza, who was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is of Italian ancestry. He tweeted Wednesday he will manage Italy at a European tournament in 2020 and at the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Piazza was Italy’s hitting coach at the 2009 and 2013 WBC tournaments.

In 2016, he bought control of the third-tier soccer club Reggiana, which dropped out of Serie C after the 2017-18 season.

