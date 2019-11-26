Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pile’s double-double helps Omaha hold off Loyola (MD) 70-65

November 26, 2019 10:36 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Pile notched his second straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Omaha held off Loyola-Maryland 70-65 on Tuesday night.

Pile sank 6 of 10 shots and added four assists for the Mavericks (5-3). Wanjang Tut pitched in with 12 points and six boards. JT Gibson, Ayo Akinwole and reserve KJ Robinson all scored 11 for Omaha, which shot 47% from the floor and had a 36-26 advantage on the boards.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds (3-4) with 25 points. Cameron Spencer added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.

Omaha never trailed in the game and its largest lead was 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

