Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pipes, Schwartz lift Green Bay past Wisconsin-Stout 115-64

November 9, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — PJ Pipes and Cody Schwartz scored 17 points apiece as Green Bay romped past Wisconsin-Stout, a Division III school, 115-64 on Saturday night.

Amari Davis added 15 points for the Phoenix, Schwartz grabbed 10 rebounds and Josh McNair had 13 points and seven rebounds for Green Bay (1-1).

The Phoenix, which tied the record for most points scored in the Division I era, had seven players in double figures as all ten who suited out put points on the board.

Kyle Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils. Luke Geiger added 10 points. Cliff McCray had six rebounds.

Advertisement

Green Bay takes on New Mexico on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'