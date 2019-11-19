Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pipkins, White lead Providence over Merrimack 93-56

November 19, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 18 points to lead six Providence players in double figures and the Friars controlled Merrimack in a 93-56 on Tuesday night.

Maliek White added 15 points for Providence (4-1), Nate Watson scored 14, Kalif Young 13, Emmitt Holt 11 and David Duke 10.

Mykel Derring had 11 points for Merrimack and Devin Jensen scored 10.

Providence will seek its fifth straight home win on Saturday when the team hosts Penn. Merrimack takes on Lesley University at home on Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address