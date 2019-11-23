Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Bucks, Box

November 23, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
      
DETROIT (90)

Galloway 5-13 0-1 13, Morris 5-13 0-0 11, Drummond 5-10 2-4 12, B.Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Kennard 3-11 0-0 6, Doumbouya 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 1-5 0-0 2, Maker 2-5 0-1 5, Rose 8-17 2-2 20, Frazier 0-1 2-2 2, Bone 2-2 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 37-91 6-10 90.

MILWAUKEE (104)

Matthews 4-7 3-3 13, G.Antetokounmpo 12-22 3-9 28, B.Lopez 3-5 0-0 7, Bledsoe 5-12 0-2 11, DiVincenzo 3-9 0-0 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, R.Lopez 1-1 0-0 3, Hill 3-5 1-2 9, S.Brown 2-5 2-2 7, Korver 2-7 0-0 6, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 41-84 9-18 104.

Detroit 24 23 22 21— 90
Milwaukee 27 27 23 27—104

3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-35 (Galloway 3-9, Rose 2-5, Mykhailiuk 2-5, Maker 1-2, B.Brown 1-2, Morris 1-6, Wood 0-1, Doumbouya 0-1, Kennard 0-4), Milwaukee 13-37 (Hill 2-3, Matthews 2-5, Korver 2-7, R.Lopez 1-1, Bledsoe 1-1, Wilson 1-3, B.Lopez 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, S.Brown 1-4, Connaughton 1-4, DiVincenzo 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 40 (Drummond 17), Milwaukee 49 (S.Brown, G.Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Detroit 22 (Rose 6), Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Milwaukee 14. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game), B.Lopez. A_17,585 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas