Pistons-Bucks, Box

DETROIT (90)

Galloway 5-13 0-1 13, Morris 5-13 0-0 11, Drummond 5-10 2-4 12, B.Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Kennard 3-11 0-0 6, Doumbouya 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 1-5 0-0 2, Maker 2-5 0-1 5, Rose 8-17 2-2 20, Frazier 0-1 2-2 2, Bone 2-2 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 37-91 6-10 90.

MILWAUKEE (104)

Matthews 4-7 3-3 13, G.Antetokounmpo 12-22 3-9 28, B.Lopez 3-5 0-0 7, Bledsoe 5-12 0-2 11, DiVincenzo 3-9 0-0 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, R.Lopez 1-1 0-0 3, Hill 3-5 1-2 9, S.Brown 2-5 2-2 7, Korver 2-7 0-0 6, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 41-84 9-18 104.

Detroit 24 23 22 21— 90 Milwaukee 27 27 23 27—104

3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-35 (Galloway 3-9, Rose 2-5, Mykhailiuk 2-5, Maker 1-2, B.Brown 1-2, Morris 1-6, Wood 0-1, Doumbouya 0-1, Kennard 0-4), Milwaukee 13-37 (Hill 2-3, Matthews 2-5, Korver 2-7, R.Lopez 1-1, Bledsoe 1-1, Wilson 1-3, B.Lopez 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, S.Brown 1-4, Connaughton 1-4, DiVincenzo 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 40 (Drummond 17), Milwaukee 49 (S.Brown, G.Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Detroit 22 (Rose 6), Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Milwaukee 14. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game), B.Lopez. A_17,585 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.