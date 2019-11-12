Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pistons-Heat, Box

November 12, 2019 10:15 pm
 
DETROIT (108)

Snell 2-7 0-0 6, Morris 4-9 2-3 13, Drummond 6-9 4-6 16, Brown 1-5 1-2 3, Kennard 8-18 2-3 22, Mykhailiuk 2-3 0-0 6, Maker 3-4 5-7 12, Wood 5-9 5-9 16, Frazier 0-3 3-4 3, Galloway 3-11 3-3 11. Totals 34-78 25-37 108.

MIAMI (117)

Butler 6-13 8-11 20, Adebayo 8-9 2-2 18, Leonard 2-2 0-1 4, Nunn 6-16 4-5 20, Robinson 4-10 0-0 11, Silva 3-5 2-2 8, Olynyk 4-7 2-2 13, Haslem 1-1 0-0 2, Macon 1-1 0-0 3, Dragic 6-13 3-4 18. Totals 41-77 21-27 117.

Detroit 17 20 35 36—108
Miami 28 31 33 25—117

3-Point Goals_Detroit 15-41 (Kennard 4-12, Morris 3-7, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Snell 2-6, Galloway 2-8, Maker 1-2, Wood 1-3, Frazier 0-1), Miami 14-32 (Nunn 4-8, Olynyk 3-4, Dragic 3-8, Robinson 3-8, Macon 1-1, Silva 0-1, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_Silva, Adebayo, Drummond, Galloway. Rebounds_Detroit 32 (Drummond 9), Miami 42 (Adebayo 14). Assists_Detroit 27 (Brown 11), Miami 34 (Butler 13). Total Fouls_Detroit 28, Miami 30. A_19,600 (19,600).

