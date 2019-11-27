Pistons-Hornets, Box

DETROIT (101)

Galloway 4-9 1-1 10, Griffin 9-21 4-5 26, Drummond 6-11 2-5 14, Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Kennard 6-12 2-3 16, Morris 3-6 0-0 7, Wood 2-4 0-1 4, Rose 6-15 0-0 13, Mykhailiuk 1-3 0-0 3, Snell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-88 9-15 101.

CHARLOTTE (102)

Bridges 7-14 0-0 15, Washington 7-11 3-4 17, Biyombo 8-11 3-5 19, Rozier 3-11 3-3 12, Graham 6-15 1-1 16, Co.Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Hernangomez 0-3 0-0 0, Batum 4-7 5-5 13, Monk 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 39-88 17-20 102.

Detroit 32 28 20 21—101 Charlotte 31 24 31 16—102

3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-32 (Griffin 4-11, Kennard 2-5, Morris 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Rose 1-4, Galloway 1-5, Brown 0-1, Snell 0-1), Charlotte 7-30 (Rozier 3-6, Graham 3-6, Bridges 1-6, Co.Martin 0-1, Batum 0-2, Washington 0-2, Williams 0-3, Monk 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 21), Charlotte 41 (Biyombo 9). Assists_Detroit 23 (Rose 8), Charlotte 27 (Graham 15). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Charlotte 18. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game), Charlotte coach James Borrego. A_15,535 (19,077).

