Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Pacers, Box

November 8, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (106)

Snell 4-10 0-0 11, Morris 5-10 1-1 13, Drummond 6-14 3-4 15, Brown 5-13 0-2 10, Kennard 11-21 3-3 29, Mykhailiuk 2-4 2-2 7, Maker 1-2 0-0 2, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 5-11 6-6 19. Totals 39-86 15-18 106.

INDIANA (112)

Warren 7-16 3-3 17, Sampson 4-5 2-3 10, Sabonis 6-14 5-6 17, A.Holiday 2-7 2-2 6, Brogdon 4-11 3-3 11, McDermott 6-11 0-0 14, J.Holiday 4-7 6-7 16, Leaf 2-2 0-0 4, McConnell 8-10 1-1 17. Totals 43-83 22-25 112.

Detroit 35 18 19 34—106
Indiana 27 30 28 27—112

3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-33 (Kennard 4-9, Galloway 3-6, Snell 3-8, Morris 2-5, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Brown 0-1, Drummond 0-2), Indiana 4-15 (McDermott 2-3, J.Holiday 2-5, Brogdon 0-1, Warren 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Sabonis 0-2, A.Holiday 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 40 (Drummond 13), Indiana 44 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Detroit 27 (Drummond 8), Indiana 23 (McConnell 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Indiana 16. A_15,544 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'