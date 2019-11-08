Pistons-Pacers, Box

DETROIT (106)

Snell 4-10 0-0 11, Morris 5-10 1-1 13, Drummond 6-14 3-4 15, Brown 5-13 0-2 10, Kennard 11-21 3-3 29, Mykhailiuk 2-4 2-2 7, Maker 1-2 0-0 2, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 5-11 6-6 19. Totals 39-86 15-18 106.

INDIANA (112)

Warren 7-16 3-3 17, Sampson 4-5 2-3 10, Sabonis 6-14 5-6 17, A.Holiday 2-7 2-2 6, Brogdon 4-11 3-3 11, McDermott 6-11 0-0 14, J.Holiday 4-7 6-7 16, Leaf 2-2 0-0 4, McConnell 8-10 1-1 17. Totals 43-83 22-25 112.

Detroit 35 18 19 34—106 Indiana 27 30 28 27—112

3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-33 (Kennard 4-9, Galloway 3-6, Snell 3-8, Morris 2-5, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Brown 0-1, Drummond 0-2), Indiana 4-15 (McDermott 2-3, J.Holiday 2-5, Brogdon 0-1, Warren 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Sabonis 0-2, A.Holiday 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 40 (Drummond 13), Indiana 44 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Detroit 27 (Drummond 8), Indiana 23 (McConnell 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Indiana 16. A_15,544 (20,000).

