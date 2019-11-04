Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Wizards, Box

November 4, 2019 9:37 pm
 
DETROIT (99)

Snell 4-14 0-0 11, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Drummond 6-20 3-3 15, Brown 5-12 3-5 14, Kennard 6-12 9-11 24, Mykhailiuk 2-5 0-0 6, Wood 5-6 3-4 15, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Bone 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 4-8 0-0 10, K.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-82 18-23 99.

WASHINGTON (115)

Bonga 2-5 1-1 5, Hachimura 5-7 1-1 12, Bryant 6-10 1-2 14, I.Thomas 4-12 0-0 9, Beal 8-17 5-8 22, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 3-8 5-5 12, Brown Jr. 5-10 4-4 14, Bertans 3-7 0-0 9, Wagner 4-7 4-4 12, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 43-93 21-25 115.

Detroit 30 31 17 21— 99
Washington 31 32 30 22—115

3-Point Goals_Detroit 14-28 (Kennard 3-4, Snell 3-9, Wood 2-2, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Brown 1-3, Morris 0-1, Drummond 0-1), Washington 8-29 (Bertans 3-6, Hachimura 1-2, Bryant 1-2, Beal 1-4, I.Thomas 1-5, Miles 1-5, Wagner 0-1, Bonga 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 42 (Drummond 24), Washington 41 (Brown Jr. 10). Assists_Detroit 22 (Brown 7), Washington 27 (I.Thomas, Beal 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Washington 23. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Wood, Kennard. A_13,052 (20,356).

