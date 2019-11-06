Listen Live Sports

Pitt gets 2019-20 season underway against Fla St.

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Florida State (0-0, 0-0) vs. Pittsburgh (0-0, 0-0)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Florida State in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Florida State went 29-8 last year and finished fourth in the ACC, while Pittsburgh ended up 14-19 and finished 14th in the ACC.

LAST TIME: Pittsburgh got a 13-point win over Fla St. in the teams’ only meeting a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State went 15-6 against in-conference opponents last season. In those 21 games, the Seminoles gave up 66.3 points per game while scoring just 71 per outing. Pittsburgh went 4-16 overall in ACC play, scoring 65 points and giving up 72.9 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

