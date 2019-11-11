Listen Live Sports

Pitt squares up against Robert Morris

November 11, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Pittsburgh (1-1) vs. Robert Morris (0-2)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Robert Morris look to bounce back from losses. Pittsburgh came up short in a 75-70 game at home to Nicholls State in its last outing. Robert Morris lost 92-57 on the road against Notre Dame in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams has averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds while Yannis Mendy has put up 11 points and five rebounds. For the Panthers, Ryan Murphy has averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Xavier Johnson has put up 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 53.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Panthers have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

