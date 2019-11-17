Listen Live Sports

Pitts, Hubbard lead Minnesota women past No. 19 ASU 80-66

November 17, 2019 6:17 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Destiny Pitts scored 22 points, Gadiva Hubbard added 20 and Minnesota beat No. 19 Arizona State 80-66 on Sunday.

Jasmine Brunson scored 15 points for the Gophers (3-1), who shot 50 percent, including 8 of 18 from the arc. Pitts, who went over 1,000 career points, had seven assists while Taiye Bello had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Gophers, ranked 23rd in the preseason poll before losing to Missouri State in their opener, began this game with a 9-0 run and never trailed. They used an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 17 with three minutes left in the third quarter and remained ahead by double figures.

After falling behind by 21 early in the fourth quarter, ASU (2-1) cut the margin to 11 with 2:18 remaining but got no closer after Hubbard hit a 3-pointer.

Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 16 points, Taya Hanson added 14 and Reili Richardson and Robbi Ryan 10 each for ASU, which shot 34 percent.

