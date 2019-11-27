Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police identify suspect in shooting that killed UAPB player

November 27, 2019 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (AP) — Police in southeast Arkansas have identified a suspect in a drive-by shooting that killed a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball player and injured her brother.

Lake Village Police Chief Percy Wilburn says authorities are searching for 41-year-old Octavius Easterling in connection with Monday’s shooting death of Sierra’Li Wade. Authorities say Wade’s brother was wounded in the shooting and is in stable condition.

Wilburn says the shooting occurred at a basketball court in Lake Village, which was Wade’s hometown.

Wade, an 18-year-old freshman walk-on guard, was also serving in UAPB’s ROTC program. Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Dawn Brown described Wade on Tuesday as the teammate who “would always make you laugh.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established