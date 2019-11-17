Powell scores 26 points, No. 12 Seton Hall beats Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Myles Powell scored 26 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 in No. 12 Seton Hall’s 83-66 victory over Saint Louis on Sunday.

Quincy McKnight added 12 points to help the Pirates (3-1) rebound from a 76-73 loss to No.3 Michigan State on Thursday night.

Hasahn Frnech led Saint Louis with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Seton Hall scored the first 10 points and led 18-3 after 7:09. The Pirates made seven straight shots during the early blitz.

Saint Louis got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Powell, who scored 37 points in the loss to Michigan State, added six rebounds

Mamukelashvili hit a 3-pointer to start the game. Romaro Gill put down a slam off a pass from Powell for a 7-0 lead. Myles Cale followed with a 3-pointer.

Seton Hall led 46-31 at the break and scored the first seven points of the second half.

Saint Louis had won the previous three games between the teams.

SIZE MATTERS

Seton Hall is one of nine teams in the country with more than one 7-footerr. Senior Romaro Gill and sophomore Ike Obiagu both stand 7-2. Hawaii is the only team with three 7-footers,

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates showed plenty of offensive balance early when Powell struggled. They also applied defensive pressure early, forcing the Billikens to miss their first five shots.

Saint Louis: The Billikens stumbled in their first big test of the season. Their last home win against a ranked team was a 76-62 triumph over No. 24 Virginia Commomwealth on Feb. 19, 2013.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts Florida A&M on Saturday.

Saint Louis: Host High Point on Wednesday night.

