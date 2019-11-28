Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Prairie View beats Alabama State 20-17 in Turkey Day Classic

November 28, 2019 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trazon Connley ran for 202 yards on 20 carries and passed for 149 yards and two late second-quarter touchdowns to help Prairie View beat Alabama State 20-17 on Thursday in the 96th annual Turkey Day Classic.

Alabama State had a chance to force overtime on a 30-yard-field goal with 7 seconds left, but the snap was mishandled and Hunter Hanson hurried the kick into the line of scrimmage.

Connley completed 15 of 31 passes, throwing a 3-yard scoring pass to Tristen Wallace with 22 seconds left in the first half and a 20-yarder to Kalen Riley with 7 seconds to go following an onside kick.

Prairie View (6-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic) took a 20-3 lead on Dawonya Tucker’s 12-yard run with 3:03 left in the third.

Advertisement

Alabama State’s KHA’Darris Davis threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jefferson on the final play of the third quarter. The two teamed again on a 10-yarder with 9:40 to go.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Davis was 25 of 46 for 207 yards for the Hornets (5-6, 4-3).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders