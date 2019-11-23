Listen Live Sports

Pratt rushes for 206 yards, 2 TDs, McNeese beats Lamar 27-3

November 23, 2019 7:28 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Justin Pratt carried 27 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns to help McNeese State beat Lamar 27-3 on Saturday.

The Cowboys’ last 200-yard rushing came 11 years ago when Toddrick Pendland rushed for 242 yards on Nov. 8, 2008, against Stephen F. Austin.

Cody Orgeron was 14-of-22 passing for 238 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for McNeese (7-5, 5-4 Southland Conference). He also carried it 15 times for 46 yards and a score. The Cowboys extended their winning-season streak to 15 straight years, which is the longest in the FCS after Jacksonville State lost.

Shane Johnson passed for 110 yards on just six completions for Lamar (4-8, 2-7). The Cardinals were held to 210 total yards.

Lamar was within 7-3 with 14:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys answered with rushing touchdowns of 41 yards and two 1-yarders to pull away.

