Predators-Blues Sum

November 23, 2019 11:24 pm
 
Nashville 3 0 1—4
St. Louis 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 10 (Arvidsson, Josi), 0:20. 2, Nashville, Ekholm 4 (Fabbro, Granlund), 3:40. 3, St. Louis, Kostin 1 (Schenn), 13:55. 4, Nashville, Sissons 6 (Olivier, Watson), 18:34.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 7 (O’Reilly, Perron), 16:52 (pp). 6, Nashville, Jarnkrok 8 (Watson, Ellis), 19:29.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 22-9-12_43. St. Louis 9-10-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 2-5-1 (26 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 11-4-4 (42-39).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:29.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.

