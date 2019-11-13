Predators-Canucks Sum

Nashville 0 1 2—3 Vancouver 0 1 4—5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Pearson 3 (Gaudette, Edler), 1:25 (pp). 2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 6 (Duchene, Arvidsson), 13:35.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Pettersson 7, 6:09 (pp). 4, Nashville, Granlund 3 (Fabbro, Ekholm), 8:35. 5, Vancouver, Gaudette 2 (Pearson, Baertschi), 10:59 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Pettersson 8 (Leivo, Boeser), 11:41. 7, Nashville, Forsberg 9 (Josi, Johansen), 14:26 (pp). 8, Vancouver, Pearson 4, 19:53 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-19-10_37. Vancouver 8-7-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 2; Vancouver 3 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 8-2-2 (25 shots-21 saves). Vancouver, Demko 5-2-0 (37-34).

A_18,233 (18,910). T_2:25.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

