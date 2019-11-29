Listen Live Sports

Predators-Hurricanes Sum

November 29, 2019 10:03 pm
 
Nashville 2 1 0—3
Carolina 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Nashville, Grimaldi 2 (Bonino), 8:15. 2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 9 (Forsberg), 17:55.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Watson 4 (Duchene, Ekholm), 3:28.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 13-7-8_28. Carolina 12-8-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 9-4-2 (31 shots-31 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 11-6-1 (28-25).

A_19,680 (18,680). Referees_Mitch Dunning, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

