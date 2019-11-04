Predators-Red Wings Sums

|Nashville
First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 2 (Hronek, Filppula), 2:35. Penalties_Arvidsson, NSH, (slashing), 11:12; Smith, NSH, (tripping), 15:23.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Bonino 9 (Hamhuis), 2:00. 3, Nashville, Turris 5, 5:32. 4, Nashville, Sissons 6 (Rinne, Ellis), 6:34. 5, Nashville, Duchene 5 (Ekholm), 7:36. 6, Nashville, Duchene 6 (Josi, Forsberg), 18:30 (pp). Penalties_Josi, NSH, (hooking), 14:11; Larkin, DET, Major (fighting), 16:54; Larkin, DET, served by Perlini, (roughing), 16:54; Ellis, NSH, Major (fighting), 16:54.
Third Period_7, Nashville, Forsberg 7 (Johansen, Josi), 6:52 (pp). Penalties_Perlini, DET, (tripping), 6:18; Larkin, DET, major (high sticking), 10:41.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-15-4_26. Detroit 5-10-9_24.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 4; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 9-0-2 (24 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Howard 2-8-0 (15-11), Bernier 2-4-1 (11-9).
A_18,526 (20,000). T_2:27.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Toomey.
