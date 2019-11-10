Predators-Sharks Sum

|Nashville
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
|San Jose
|0
|0
|1
|0—2
|San Jose won shootout 1-0.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 8 (Fabbro), 14:44.
Third Period_2, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Meier, Vlasic), 5:22.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Nashville 0 (, Duchene NG, , Ellis NG, , Forsberg NG, , Turris NG, , Johansen NG, , Bonino NG, , Grimaldi NG), San Jose 1 (, Labanc NG, , Couture NG, , Hertl NG, , Karlsson NG, , Kane NG, , Burns NG, , Meier G).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-6-6-6_25. San Jose 11-8-11-2_32.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; San Jose 0 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 1-4-1 (32 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 5-7-1 (25-24).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:36.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brandon Gawryletz.
