Predators-Sharks Sum

Nashville 0 1 0 0—1 San Jose 0 0 1 0—2 San Jose won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 8 (Fabbro), 14:44.

Third Period_2, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Meier, Vlasic), 5:22.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Nashville 0 (, Duchene NG, , Ellis NG, , Forsberg NG, , Turris NG, , Johansen NG, , Bonino NG, , Grimaldi NG), San Jose 1 (, Labanc NG, , Couture NG, , Hertl NG, , Karlsson NG, , Kane NG, , Burns NG, , Meier G).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-6-6-6_25. San Jose 11-8-11-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 1-4-1 (32 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 5-7-1 (25-24).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.