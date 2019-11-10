Listen Live Sports

Predators-Sharks Sums

November 10, 2019 1:53 am
 
Nashville 0 1 0 0—1
San Jose 0 0 1 0—2
San Jose won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Burns, SJ, (boarding), 9:21; Hamhuis, NSH, (tripping), 13:30; Nashville bench, served by Grimaldi (too many men on the ice), 15:43.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 8 (Fabbro), 14:44. Penalties_Hertl, SJ, (tripping), 4:05; Grimaldi, NSH, (tripping), 15:11.

Third Period_2, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Meier, Vlasic), 5:22. Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (hooking), 8:52; Forsberg, NSH, (tripping), 13:44.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (hooking), 3:29.

Shootout_Nashville 0 (, Duchene NG, , Ellis NG, , Forsberg NG, , Turris NG, , Johansen NG, , Bonino NG, , Grimaldi NG), San Jose 1 (, Labanc NG, , Couture NG, , Hertl NG, , Karlsson NG, , Kane NG, , Burns NG, , Meier G).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-6-6-6_25. San Jose 11-8-11-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 1-4-1 (32 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 5-7-1 (25-24).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brandon Gawryletz.

