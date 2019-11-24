Listen Live Sports

Preds’ Viktor Arvidsson out 4-6 weeks with lower body injury

November 24, 2019 3:00 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators say forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

The Predators provided the update on Arvidsson’s injury Sunday.

Arvidsson was cross-checked by Robert Bortuzzo at 6:08 of the first period with the Blues defenseman given only a 2-minute penalty. The NHL announced after the game on Twitter that Bortuzzo would have a player safety hearing Sunday.

The Predators forward had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.

Nashville hosts St. Louis on Monday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

