|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|3½
|(215)
|Chicago
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at NEW YORK
|1
|(216½)
|Sacramento
|at SAN ANTONIO
|1
|(218½)
|LA
|Lakers
|Dallas
|5
|(215)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4½
|(212)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|at ANAHEIM
|-155
|Chicago
|+145
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|3
|1
|(47)
|Jacksonville
|at BUFFALO
|8½
|10½
|(37)
|Washington
|at CAROLINA
|4½
|3½
|(42½)
|Tennessee
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|4½
|(41½)
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|+1
|4
|(47)
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|NY Jets
|5
|3
|(42½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at PITTSBURGH
|PK
|1
|(40½)
|Indianapolis
|at OAKLAND
|PK
|2½
|(51)
|Detroit
|at SEATTLE
|6
|5
|(52½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Cleveland
|+1
|4
|(39)
|at
|DENVER
|Green Bay
|3
|3½
|(48½)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|New England
|5½
|3
|(44½)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|Monday
|Dallas
|8½
|7
|(48)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
