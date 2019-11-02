NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 3½ (215) Chicago at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Houston at NEW YORK 1 (216½) Sacramento at SAN ANTONIO 1 (218½) LA Lakers Dallas 5 (215) at CLEVELAND at LA CLIPPERS 4½ (212) Utah National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at WASHINGTON OFF Calgary OFF at ANAHEIM -155 Chicago +145 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 3 1 (47) Jacksonville at BUFFALO 8½ 10½ (37) Washington at CAROLINA 4½ 3½ (42½) Tennessee at PHILADELPHIA 4 4½ (41½) Chicago Minnesota +1 4 (47) at KANSAS CITY NY Jets 5 3 (42½) at MIAMI at PITTSBURGH PK 1 (40½) Indianapolis at OAKLAND PK 2½ (51) Detroit at SEATTLE 6 5 (52½) Tampa Bay Cleveland +1 4 (39) at DENVER Green Bay 3 3½ (48½) at LA CHARGERS New England 5½ 3 (44½) at BALTIMORE Monday Dallas 8½ 7 (48) at NY GIANTS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.