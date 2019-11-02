Listen Live Sports

November 2, 2019
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (215) Chicago
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Houston
at NEW YORK 1 (216½) Sacramento
at SAN ANTONIO 1 (218½) LA Lakers
Dallas 5 (215) at CLEVELAND
at LA CLIPPERS (212) Utah
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Calgary OFF
at ANAHEIM -155 Chicago +145
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 3 1 (47) Jacksonville
at BUFFALO 10½ (37) Washington
at CAROLINA (42½) Tennessee
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (41½) Chicago
Minnesota +1 4 (47) at KANSAS CITY
NY Jets 5 3 (42½) at MIAMI
at PITTSBURGH PK 1 (40½) Indianapolis
at OAKLAND PK (51) Detroit
at SEATTLE 6 5 (52½) Tampa Bay
Cleveland +1 4 (39) at DENVER
Green Bay 3 (48½) at LA CHARGERS
New England 3 (44½) at BALTIMORE
Monday
Dallas 7 (48) at NY GIANTS

