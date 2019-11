By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6 (223½) Atlanta at WASHINGTON 6½ (235½) Charlotte at BROOKLYN 1 (213½) Sacramento at PHILADELPHIA 8 (221½) San Antonio Miami 4½ (216½) at CHICAGO LA Lakers 5 (211) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DALLAS 10 (221½) Cleveland at DENVER 4½ (206½) Boston at UTAH 15½ (208½) Golden State at LA CLIPPERS 5 (227) Houston COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MARYLAND 18 George Mason at OHIO STATE 23½ IPFW at BUTLER 18½ Morehead State Davidson 8 Wake Forest at OKLAHOMA ST 18½ W. Michigan at ARKANSAS 15 South Dakota at CREIGHTON 25½ Cal Poly at OREGON 7 Houston at SANTA CLARA 14 Idaho State at SAN DIEGO ST 17½ Liu Brooklyn at WASHINGTON 13½ Montana at SOUTHERN CAL 9 Temple Rice 2½ Milwaukee George Washington 1½ Umkc Evansville 6½ East Carolina UMBC PK E. Michigan Utah St 1½ LSU Rhode Island 6 North Texas Nicholls State 9 at NC A&T Florida 4½ Miami Missouri St 1½ St. Joseph’s Tulane 3½ Middle Tennessee Villanova 6 Mississippi St Baylor 10 at COASTAL CAROLINA Utah 6 Ohio Grand Canyon PK Valparaiso Nevada 5½ Fordham Cincinnati 12½ Illinois St W Kentucky 4 Bowling Green UNC-Wilmington 5½ Cleveland St FIU 7½ Eastern Kentucky Texas 11 California Duke 13 Georgetown Indiana St 2½ Loyola Marymount Duquesne 7 Air Force Georgia St 7 Prairie View A&M at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 12 Central Arkansas National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -141 New Jersey +131 at OTTAWA -113 NY Rangers +103 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WYOMING 8½ 6½ (51) Colorado St Saturday Nebraska 6 5 (62) at MARYLAND Ball St 3 3½ (67½) at KENT ST Memphis 14 14½ (59) at SOUTH FLORIDA Michigan 8 9½ (54½) at INDIANA at TEXAS TECH +1 2½ (55½) Kansas St at GEORGIA 16 13 (44½) Texas A&M at WAKE FOREST 5½ 7 (49) Duke Oklahoma St 8 5½ (55) at WEST VIRGINIA East Carolina 14 14½ (66) at UCONN BYU 40 39½ (69) at UMASS at CINCINNATI 12 10 (45) Temple at OKLAHOMA 18½ 18 (65½) TCU at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 14 14 (72) Troy at VIRGINIA 17½ 17 (56) Liberty at IOWA 12½ 15½ (47½) Illinois at WISCONSIN 23 24½ (48) Purdue at IOWA ST 22½ 24½ (58½) Kansas Minnesota 10 13½ (39) at NORTHWESTERN Oregon 15½ 13½ (52½) at ARIZONA ST Utah 22 22½ (57) at ARIZONA at GEORGIA ST 11 10 (55) South Alabama Washington 13½ 14½ (52½) at COLORADO at APPALACHIAN ST 29½ 29½ (51) Texas State at NOTRE DAME 20½ 20½ (64) Boston College at FRESNO ST 14 14 (51) Nevada at SOUTHERN CAL 14 13 (66) UCLA at STANFORD 2½ 1½ (40) California at WASHINGTON ST 14 10½ (76½) Oregon St at ARKANSAS ST 2 1½ (55) Georgia Southern at SOUTHERN MISS 5½ 4 (51½) W Kentucky Marshall 7½ 7 (55½) at CHARLOTTE at BAYLOR 5 5½ (58½) Texas UCF 5 6 (69½) at TULANE at NAVY 4 3½ (67½) SMU Michigan St 22½ 20½ (43½) at RUTGERS North Texas 4½ 6½ (55½) at RICE at VIRGINIA TECH 3 4 (45) Pittsburgh at UAB 5½ 6 (44) Louisiana Tech at LOUISVILLE 9 8 (63) Syracuse at TULSA 4 2½ (58½) Houston at MISSOURI 4½ 4 (45½) Tennessee at LSU 44½ 43½ (69) Arkansas San Jose St 5 7 (65½) at UNLV at NEW MEXICO ST 6½ 7½ (55½) UTEP at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14½ 15 (47) Old Dominion at LOUISIANA-MONROE 6½ 5½ (64½) Coastal Carolina FAU 17½ 20½ (57) at UTSA Miami 17½ 20½ (49) FIU at OHIO STATE 19 18 (57½) Penn St Boise St 8½ 9½ (53½) at UTAH ST at HAWAII 1½ 3 (48½) San Diego St Air Force 22½ 22½ (55) at NEW MEXICO NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 10 10½ (45) Miami at BUFFALO 5½ 3½ (37½) Denver Pittsburgh 6½ 6½ (38) at CINCINNATI at CHICAGO 7 6½ (40½) NY Giants Oakland 3 3 (46) at NY JETS at NEW ORLEANS 8 10 (47) Carolina at ATLANTA 3½ 3½ (51) Tampa Bay Detroit 2½ 3½ (40½) at WASHINGTON at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (42) Jacksonville at NEW ENGLAND 7 6½ (45) Dallas at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 3 (48) Green Bay at PHILADELPHIA 3 1 (47) Seattle Monday Baltimore 1 3 (46½) at LA RAMS

