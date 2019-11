By The Associated Press

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ELON OFF Texas-Arlington at MEMPHIS 2 NC State Maryland 9½ Temple Harvard 1 Texas A&M SOUTHERN CAL 14 Fairfield Marquette 2½ Davidson Providence 17½ Long Beach St Wake Forest 1½ Coll. Of Charleston Pennsylvania 2½ UCF Arizona 16 Pepperdine Tennessee State 6½ Cal Poly North Florida 4½ Liu Brooklyn Texas Tech 5½ Iowa Creighton PK San Diego St National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -150 New Jersey +140 College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MISSISSIPPI ST 3 2½ (58) Mississippi Friday at BUFFALO 27½ 29 (51½) Bowling Green Virginia Tech PK 3 (47) at VIRGINIA at CENT. MICHIGAN 9½ 11 (65) Toledo at UCF 24½ 23½ (63½) South Florida at TEXAS 10 10 (63½) Texas Tech at E. MICHIGAN 5½ 4½ (67½) Kent St at BALL ST 3 3 (56) Miami (Ohio) Iowa 6 5½ (44½) at NEBRASKA Missouri 12½ 12½ (54) at ARKANSAS at MEMPHIS 9 11½ (57½) Cincinnati Arkansas St 13 11 (54½) at SOUTH ALABAMA at TCU 13½ 13½ (43½) West Virginia Boise St 13 14 (57½) at COLORADO ST at WASHINGTON 7½ 8 (63½) Washington St Appalachian St 11½ 12 (62½) at TROY Saturday Georgia 30 28 (46½) at GEORGIA TECH at TEMPLE 30 28 (48½) UCONN Tulsa 5 5½ (61) at EAST CAROLINA at PITTSBURGH 9 8½ (51½) Boston College at TENNESSEE 20 22 (45½) Vanderbilt Wake Forest 5 3½ (69) at SYRACUSE at COASTAL CAROLINA 8 7 (53½) Texas State Iowa St 3 5½ (47) at KANSAS ST North Carolina 6½ 9½ (56) at NC STATE at MARSHALL 8½ 7½ (49) FIU Navy 7 8 (58) at HOUSTON Baylor 14 14 (50½) at KANSAS Ohio State 10 9 (50) at MICHIGAN Clemson 25½ 27 (51) at SOUTH CAROLINA Wisconsin 2 2½ (46) at MINNESOTA at PENN ST 41 41 (48½) Rutgers at LIBERTY 13 14 (65½) New Mexico St at UTAH 27½ 28 (50) Colorado Charlotte 8 9½ (50) at OLD DOMINION at W KENTUCKY 10 8½ (46½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE at AIR FORCE 12 11 (41) Wyoming Fresno St 2 2½ (64½) at SAN JOSE ST Rice 7 6½ (43½) at UTEP at NEVADA 7 7 (52) UNLV Indiana 6½ 6½ (57) at PURDUE at LSU 16 17 (64½) Texas A&M at KENTUCKY 3½ 3 (52½) Louisville Alabama 4 3 (49½) at AUBURN at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 20½ 20 (69½) Louisiana-Monroe at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 8 7½ (57) Georgia St at ILLINOIS 10 7½ (42) Northwestern at MICHIGAN ST 20 22½ (48) Maryland Oklahoma 13 13½ (69½) at OKLAHOMA ST at LOUISIANA TECH 19½ 21 (57½) UTSA at FAU 8½ 7½ (55) Southern Miss at SMU 5½ 3½ (71) Tulane at UCLA 2 1 (51½) California Notre Dame 14½ 16½ (47½) at STANFORD at ARIZONA ST 12½ 14 (59½) Arizona UAB 1 3 (50) at NORTH TEXAS Utah St 14 11 (63½) at NEW MEXICO Miami 6½ 8½ (45½) at DUKE at FLORIDA 17 18 (54½) Florida St BYU PK 3 (39) at SAN DIEGO ST at OREGON 20 20 (66) Oregon St at HAWAII 3½ 2½ (54½) Army NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Chicago +1 4 (37) at DETROIT at DALLAS 7 6½ (47) Buffalo New Orleans 5½ 7 (48½) at ATLANTA Sunday Green Bay 7 6½ (44½) at NY GIANTS at CAROLINA 9½ 10 (39) Washington at BALTIMORE 4½ 6 (47) San Francisco at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 2½ (43½) Tennessee Philadelphia 7½ 10 (44½) at MIAMI at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (51) Oakland Tampa Bay +3½ 1 (48) at JACKSONVILLE NY Jets 4 3 (41) at CINCINNATI LA Rams 3½ 3 (47) at ARIZONA LA Chargers 1 3 (38) at DENVER Cleveland +2½ 2½ (38½) at PITTSBURGH New England 4 3 (45) at HOUSTON Monday at SEATTLE 3 3 (49) Minnesota

