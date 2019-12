By The Associated Press

NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 4 (205½) at SACRAMENTO at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Indiana at MILWAUKEE 14½ (228½) Charlotte at HOUSTON 13½ (238½) Atlanta COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA 16½ South Dakota State at JAMES MADISON 3½ East Carolina at BUFFALO 8 William & Mary at GEORGETOWN 8½ Nc Greensboro South Dakota 6½ at N. ARIZONA at RICHMOND OFF Boston College E Tennessee St 4 at UALR at BOWLING GREEN OFF Dartmouth Evansville 2½ at IUPUI at LOUISIANA TECH 10½ Samford Belmont 9½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at CENT. MICHIGAN 7½ Youngstown St at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 13½ North Dakota at ARKANSAS 16½ N. Kentucky Fresno St 6½ at CS NORTHRIDGE at OHIO 9½ Detroit at TOLEDO 13 Oakland at CINCINNATI 11½ UNLV at UMKC 6½ W. Illinois at VANDERBILT 4 Tulsa at GRAND CANYON 6½ IPFW at MONTANA ST 5 Green Bay at COLORADO 18½ Sacramento St at SEATTLE U 12½ Idaho at UC IRVINE 9 E. Michigan SE Missouri OFF Denver at SANTA CLARA OFF Cal St.-Fullerton National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -133 NY Rangers +123 at MONTREAL -134 Philadelphia +124 at TORONTO -234 Buffalo +214 at TAMPA BAY OFF Carolina OFF at DETROIT OFF Washington OFF at FLORIDA OFF Nashville OFF at NY ISLANDERS OFF Columbus OFF at CALGARY OFF Ottawa OFF at ARIZONA OFF San Jose OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO OFF Chicago OFF at EDMONTON -133 Vancouver +123 at LOS ANGELES OFF Winnipeg OFF College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 30 28 (46½) at GEORGIA TECH at TEMPLE 30 27 (49) UCONN Tulsa 5 5½ (61) at EAST CAROLINA at PITTSBURGH 9 8½ (51½) Boston College at TENNESSEE 20 23 (45½) Vanderbilt Wake Forest 5 3½ (69½) at SYRACUSE at COASTAL CAROLINA 8 7 (53½) Texas State Iowa St 3 5½ (44½) at KANSAS ST North Carolina 6½ 11 (56) at NC STATE at MARSHALL 8½ 7½ (48½) FIU Navy 7 8½ (58) at HOUSTON Baylor 14 14 (48½) at KANSAS Ohio State 10 8 (49½) at MICHIGAN Clemson 25½ 27 (51) at SOUTH CAROLINA Wisconsin 2 2½ (45) at MINNESOTA at PENN ST 41 39½ (50½) Rutgers at LIBERTY 13 14 (65½) New Mexico St at UTAH 27½ 28 (48½) Colorado Charlotte 8 9½ (50) at OLD DOMINION at W KENTUCKY 10 8½ (46½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE at AIR FORCE 12 11 (41½) Wyoming Fresno St 2 2½ (61) at SAN JOSE ST Rice 7 6½ (43½) at UTEP at NEVADA 7 7 (51½) UNLV Indiana 6½ 7 (57) at PURDUE at LSU 16 17 (64½) Texas A&M at KENTUCKY 3½ 3 (52½) Louisville Alabama 4 3½ (49½) at AUBURN at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 20½ 19½ (69½) Louisiana-Monroe at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 8 7 (57) Georgia St at ILLINOIS 10 7½ (41) Northwestern at MICHIGAN ST 20 22½ (47½) Maryland Oklahoma 13 13½ (69) at OKLAHOMA ST at LOUISIANA TECH 19½ 21 (57½) UTSA at FAU 8½ 8½ (55½) Southern Miss at SMU 5½ 3½ (71) Tulane at UCLA 2 1 (50½) California Notre Dame 14½ 16½ (46½) at STANFORD at ARIZONA ST 12½ 13½ (59½) Arizona UAB 1 3 (49½) at NORTH TEXAS Utah St 14 11 (63½) at NEW MEXICO Miami 6½ 9 (44½) at DUKE at FLORIDA 17 17½ (54½) Florida St BYU PK 5 (38) at SAN DIEGO ST at OREGON 20 20 (65½) Oregon St at HAWAII 3½ 3 (54½) Army NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Green Bay 7 6½ (44) at NY GIANTS at CAROLINA 9½ 10 (38) Washington at BALTIMORE 4½ 5½ (45½) San Francisco at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 1 (43) Tennessee Philadelphia 7½ 10 (44) at MIAMI at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (51) Oakland Tampa Bay +3½ 3 (48) at JACKSONVILLE NY Jets 4 3 (41½) at CINCINNATI LA Rams 3½ 2½ (47) at ARIZONA LA Chargers 1 3 (38) at DENVER Cleveland +2½ 2 (38½) at PITTSBURGH New England 4 3 (47) at HOUSTON Monday at SEATTLE 3 3 (50) Minnesota

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.