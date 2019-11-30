Listen Live Sports

NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 3 (216½) at BROOKLYN
Boston 8 (209½) at NEW YORK
at MINNESOTA 9 (230½) Memphis
at LA LAKERS 6 (222) Dallas
at DETROIT 4 (216) San Antonio
at NEW ORLEANS 2 (229) Oklahoma City
at ORLANDO (206½) Golden State
at TORONTO (210) Utah
at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (237) Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at SOUTH CAROLINA 13 George Washington
at WEST VIRGINIA Rhode Island
at NEW MEXICO 11 Montana
Towson at CORNELL
S. Utah 1 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
at STANFORD 20½ UNC-Wilmington
at SAINT LOUIS 12 S. Illinois
at COLORADO ST 7 Utah Valley
at OREGON ST 16½ Portland State
at SAINT MARY’S CA 15 Nebraska-Omaha
at VILLANOVA 17 La Salle
at UCLA 20½ San Jose St
Fairfield OFF Texas A&M
Marquette OFF Maryland
Davidson OFF Temple
SOUTHERN CAL OFF Harvard
Mercer Canisius
Hofstra 14½ Holy Cross
at FAU Ill.-Chicago
St. Bonaventure PK San Diego
Pennsylvania OFF Long Beach St
UCF OFF Coll. Of Charleston
Pepperdine OFF Providence
Arizona OFF Wake Forest
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -107 Dallas -103
at BOSTON OFF Montreal OFF
at VANCOUVER -118 Edmonton +108
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Green Bay 7 6 (44½) at NY GIANTS
at CAROLINA 10 (39½) Washington
at BALTIMORE (45½) San Francisco
at INDIANAPOLIS 1 (43) Tennessee
Philadelphia 10 (44) at MIAMI
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (50½) Oakland
Tampa Bay +3½ (47½) at JACKSONVILLE
NY Jets 4 3 (42) at CINCINNATI
LA Rams 3 (47½) at ARIZONA
LA Chargers 1 3 (38½) at DENVER
Cleveland +2½ 1 (39) at PITTSBURGH
New England 4 3 (46) at HOUSTON
Monday
at SEATTLE 3 3 (50) Minnesota

