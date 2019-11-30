|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|3
|(216½)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|Boston
|8
|(209½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at MINNESOTA
|9
|(230½)
|Memphis
|at LA LAKERS
|6
|(222)
|Dallas
|at DETROIT
|4
|(216)
|San
|Antonio
|at NEW ORLEANS
|2
|(229)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at ORLANDO
|8½
|(206½)
|Golden
|State
|at TORONTO
|2½
|(210)
|Utah
|at LA CLIPPERS
|12½
|(237)
|Washington
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at SOUTH CAROLINA
|13
|George
|Washington
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|9½
|Rhode
|Island
|at NEW MEXICO
|11
|Montana
|Towson
|3½
|at
|CORNELL
|S. Utah
|1
|at
|LOYOLA
|MARYMOUNT
|at STANFORD
|20½
|UNC-Wilmington
|at SAINT LOUIS
|12
|S.
|Illinois
|at COLORADO ST
|7
|Utah
|Valley
|at OREGON ST
|16½
|Portland
|State
|at SAINT MARY’S CA
|15
|Nebraska-Omaha
|at VILLANOVA
|17
|La
|Salle
|at UCLA
|20½
|San
|Jose
|St
|Fairfield
|OFF
|Texas
|A&M
|Marquette
|OFF
|Maryland
|Davidson
|OFF
|Temple
|SOUTHERN CAL
|OFF
|Harvard
|Mercer
|1½
|Canisius
|Hofstra
|14½
|Holy
|Cross
|at FAU
|6½
|Ill.-Chicago
|St. Bonaventure
|PK
|San
|Diego
|Pennsylvania
|OFF
|Long
|Beach
|St
|UCF
|OFF
|Coll.
|Of
|Charleston
|Pepperdine
|OFF
|Providence
|Arizona
|OFF
|Wake
|Forest
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-107
|Dallas
|-103
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at VANCOUVER
|-118
|Edmonton
|+108
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at CAROLINA
|9½
|10
|(39½)
|Washington
|at BALTIMORE
|4½
|5½
|(45½)
|San
|Francisco
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3½
|1
|(43)
|Tennessee
|Philadelphia
|7½
|10
|(44)
|at
|MIAMI
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|10½
|(50½)
|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|+3½
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|NY Jets
|4
|3
|(42)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|LA Rams
|3½
|3
|(47½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|LA Chargers
|1
|3
|(38½)
|at
|DENVER
|Cleveland
|+2½
|1
|(39)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|New England
|4
|3
|(46)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Monday
|at SEATTLE
|3
|3
|(50)
|Minnesota
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.