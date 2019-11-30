NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 3 (216½) at BROOKLYN Boston 8 (209½) at NEW YORK at MINNESOTA 9 (230½) Memphis at LA LAKERS 6 (222) Dallas at DETROIT 4 (216) San Antonio at NEW ORLEANS 2 (229) Oklahoma City at ORLANDO 8½ (206½) Golden State at TORONTO 2½ (210) Utah at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (237) Washington COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTH CAROLINA 13 George Washington at WEST VIRGINIA 9½ Rhode Island at NEW MEXICO 11 Montana Towson 3½ at CORNELL S. Utah 1 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at STANFORD 20½ UNC-Wilmington at SAINT LOUIS 12 S. Illinois at COLORADO ST 7 Utah Valley at OREGON ST 16½ Portland State at SAINT MARY’S CA 15 Nebraska-Omaha at VILLANOVA 17 La Salle at UCLA 20½ San Jose St Fairfield OFF Texas A&M Marquette OFF Maryland Davidson OFF Temple SOUTHERN CAL OFF Harvard Mercer 1½ Canisius Hofstra 14½ Holy Cross at FAU 6½ Ill.-Chicago St. Bonaventure PK San Diego Pennsylvania OFF Long Beach St UCF OFF Coll. Of Charleston Pepperdine OFF Providence Arizona OFF Wake Forest National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -107 Dallas -103 at BOSTON OFF Montreal OFF at VANCOUVER -118 Edmonton +108 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Green Bay 7 6 (44½) at NY GIANTS at CAROLINA 9½ 10 (39½) Washington at BALTIMORE 4½ 5½ (45½) San Francisco at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 1 (43) Tennessee Philadelphia 7½ 10 (44) at MIAMI at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10½ (50½) Oakland Tampa Bay +3½ 2½ (47½) at JACKSONVILLE NY Jets 4 3 (42) at CINCINNATI LA Rams 3½ 3 (47½) at ARIZONA LA Chargers 1 3 (38½) at DENVER Cleveland +2½ 1 (39) at PITTSBURGH New England 4 3 (46) at HOUSTON Monday at SEATTLE 3 3 (50) Minnesota

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

