Presbyterian goes up against Toccoa Falls

November 28, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Toccoa Falls vs. Presbyterian (1-6)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Toccoa Falls. Presbyterian lost 65-60 to Albany in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Ben Drake and Michael Isler have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cory Hightower has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 7-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Blue Hose scored 74.7 points per matchup across those 15 games.

