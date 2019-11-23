Presbyterian rolls over NAIA St. Andrews 52-14

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian rolled up 525 yards of offense and clobbered the NAIA’s St. Andrews 52-14 to end the regular season on Saturday.

Presbyterian (2-10) racked up a 28-0 lead by early in the second quarter and blanked the Knights 17-0 after halftime.

Tyler Huff passed for two TDs in the first quarter for the Blue Hose, Jarius Jeter scored on a 3-yard run and Noah Suber scored on a fumble recovery before Presbyterian allowed a point.

Colby Campbell set a Big South Conference record for tackles in a season with 167 total tackles for the Blue Hose.

Advertisement

Keith Pearson had 10 catches for a career-high 138 yards with two scores. Jeter added 99 yards rushing and two TDs.

Kacy Otto passed for 128 yards and a TD for St. Andrews.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.