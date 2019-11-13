Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Preston scores 27 pts to lead Ohio over Iona 81-72

November 13, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Preston had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds and Ohio beat Iona 81-72 on Wednesday night.

Preston had five assists and two seals. The only blemish on his state was seven turnovers Lunden McDay and Jordan Dartis each scored 13 points for Ohio (3-0). Ben Vander Plas had 12 points and five assists.

E.J. Crawford scored21 points for the Gaels (0-2), Asante Gist, 13 and Tajuan Agee 12 points.

Ohio plays Villanova on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

Iona matches up against Stetson next Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated