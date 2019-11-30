Pride and playoffs at stake in rivalry games…AP Source: Missouri fires football coach

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — No. 5 Alabama needs to win today’s Iron Bowl at No. 16 Auburn to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Tigers will try to play spoiler against their in-state rival as they put their stingy defense to the test against the Crimson Tide’s high-scoring offense. Alabama’s Mac Jones will be making his third start at quarterback, filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah).

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — No. 9 Minnesota and No. 13 Wisconsin meet today for the 129th time. The winner gets the prized Paul Bunyan’s Axe and a spot in the Big Ten title game next week against No. 2 Ohio State. The Gophers ended a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin last year and would get serious consideration for a College Football Playoff spot if they could beat the Badgers and then Ohio State.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff field were dashed with a loss last week to Arizona State, so the drama of today’s game against Oregon State has been dimmed a bit. But not for the Beavers, who will be scrambling for bowl eligibility in the regular-season finale. Heading into the 123rd Civil War game, No. 14 Oregon is already assured of a spot in the Pac-12 championship game but the Ducks don’t yet know their opponent. The Pac-12 South will be decided tonight when No. 6 Utah hosts Colorado.

COLOMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Missouri has fired its football coach. Barry Odom is a beloved former player and longtime assistant who helped stabilize the program but failed to win enough games. The Tigers were expected to contend for the top of the SEC East this season with the arrival of Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant at quarterback. But the season began with an opening loss to Wyoming and never really got on track.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California high school football team is preparing to play for a championship one year after most of the players and coaches lost their homes to a wildfire that nearly destroyed their town. Paradise High School faces Sutter Union High School today for the Northern Section Division III championship. The game comes just over a year after a wildfire mostly destroyed the town of Paradise. Paradise Mayor Jody Jones says the team has come to represent the spirit of the town as it begins to rebuild.

