The Associated Press
 
Pridgett leads Montana past Coppin State 69-62

November 29, 2019 11:47 pm
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds as Montana topped Coppin State 69-62 on Friday night.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Timmy Falls had 14 points for Montana (3-4) and Kendal Manuel added 11 points and six assists.

Kamar McKnight had 15 points for the Eagles (3-6). Koby Thomas added 12 points and Aaron Robinson had 11 points and six rebounds.

Montana takes on New Mexico on the road on Sunday. Coppin State plays East Carolina on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

