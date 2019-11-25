Listen Live Sports

Pridgett, Manuel carry Montana over Texas Southern 74-62

November 25, 2019 11:54 pm
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett had 19 points to lead five Montana players in double figures as the Grizzlies beat Texas Southern 74-62 on Monday night.

Kendal Manuel added 15 points for the Grizzlies. Timmy Falls chipped in 11, Derrick Carter-Hollinger scored 10 and Josh Vazquez had 10. Manuel also had six rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Montana held a 33-29 lead at the break before Texas Southern quickly tied the game at 36-36 to start the second half. Vazauez and Pridgett hit back-to-back jumpers to start the Grizzlies on an 18-6 run to push their advantage to 54-42 with 11:22 remaining.

Yahuza Rasas had 13 points for the Tigers (1-5). John Walker III and Justin Hopkins added 12 points apiece.

Montana (2-4) takes on Coppin State at home on Friday. Texas Southern plays Lamar at home on Saturday.

