Pridgett, Montana visit NM

Montana (2-4) vs. New Mexico (6-2)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Sayeed Pridgett and Montana will go up against JaQuan Lyle and New Mexico. Pridgett has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Lyle is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico’s Lyle has averaged 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Carlton Bragg Jr. has put up 10.9 points and nine rebounds. For the Grizzlies, Pridgett has averaged 17.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals while Kendal Manuel has put up 13.2 points and four rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Montana’s Manuel has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 27.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 28 over his past five games.

TWO STREAKS: Montana has dropped its last three road games, scoring 54.7 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. New Mexico has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 93 points while giving up 74.8.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is rated second in the MWC with an average of 75 possessions per game.

