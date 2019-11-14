Providence plays host to St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (0-1) vs. Providence (2-1)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s and Providence look to bounce back from losses.

STELLAR SENIORS: Providence has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Emmitt Holt and Maliek White have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Friars scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Quinn Taylor has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.6 points per game last season. The Friars offense scored 75 points per contest on their way to a 10-4 record against non-Big East competition. St. Peter’s went 3-9 against non-conference schools last season.

