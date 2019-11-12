Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence plays Northwestern

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Providence (2-0) vs. Northwestern (0-1)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Northwestern in an early season matchup. Providence won easily 76-47 over NJIT on Saturday. Northwestern lost 71-61 to Merrimack on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .ACCURATE ALPHA: Alpha Diallo has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Providence went 10-4 against programs outside its conference, while Northwestern went 9-2 in such games.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes