Purdue goes up against Marquette

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Purdue (1-1) vs. Marquette (1-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue visits Marquette in an early season matchup.

STEPPING UP: .JUMPING FOR JAHAAD: Jahaad Proctor has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Purdue went 10-5 against programs outside its conference, while Marquette went 11-3 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

