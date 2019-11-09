Listen Live Sports

QB Simmons, strong ground game lead South Dakota to victory

November 9, 2019 6:49 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, South Dakota had two 100-yard rushers, and the Coyotes defeated Youngstown State 56-21 on Saturday.

Kai Henry ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Canaan Brooks had 113 yards and a TD for the Coyotes (4-6, 3-3 Missouri Valley), who rushed for 327 yards. Simmons added 180 passing yards for a total offense of 507.

South Dakota led 35-14 at halftime on three touchdown passes by Simmons, a rushing touchdown by Simmons and a short TD run by Henry. The Coyotes scored the first three touchdowns of the second half and led 56-14 until late in the fourth quarter.

Joe Craycraft completed 18 of 30 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns under heavy pressure for the Penguins (5-5, 1-5). He was sacked six times.

Both teams had double-digit penalties for triple-digit yards (Youngstown State 10 for 103; South Dakota (13 for 124).

