Quinnipiac visits Miami

Quinnipiac (0-1) vs. Miami (2-1)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac goes up against Miami in an early season matchup. Quinnipiac fell 70-68 at Brown on Wednesday. Miami is coming off a 79-70 win over Central Florida on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .MIGHTY MATT: Matt Balanc has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game last year. The Hurricanes offense scored 77.6 points per contest en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Quinnipiac went 5-7 against non-conference programs last season.

