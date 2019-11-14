Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Quinnipiac visits Miami

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Quinnipiac (0-1) vs. Miami (2-1)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac goes up against Miami in an early season matchup. Quinnipiac fell 70-68 at Brown on Wednesday. Miami is coming off a 79-70 win over Central Florida on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .MIGHTY MATT: Matt Balanc has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Miami limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game last year. The Hurricanes offense scored 77.6 points per contest en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Quinnipiac went 5-7 against non-conference programs last season.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off