Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Quisneberry carries Youngstown St. over SC-Upstate 66-61

November 23, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 22 points as Youngstown State edged past South Carolina Upstate 66-61 on Saturday.

Jelani Simmons had 12 points for Youngstown State (3-3) and Michael Akuchie added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Penguins.

Martin Brandon’s layup with 2:31 remaining gave the Spartans a 61-57 lead before the Penguins closed with a 9-0 run. Simmons started it off with a 3-pointer and Quisenberry made six consecutive free throws to seal the win.

Everette Hammond had 18 points for the Spartans (1-6), who have lost five games in a row. Cartier Jernigan added 10 points, four rebounds and one assist. Nevin Zink had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

