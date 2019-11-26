Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Radebaugh carries Northern Colorado past Boston University

November 26, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh had 25 points as Northern Colorado romped past Boston University 78-55 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Bodie Hume had 15 points for Northern Colorado (3-3). Sam Masten scored 10 points, and Kai Edwards had 10 points and 12 rebounds. UNC started the second half on a 9-0 run for a 50-25 lead.

Max Mahoney had 16 points for the Terriers (3-4). Alex Vilarino added 11 points.

Northern Colorado will face Gardner-Webb for the Mayan Division title on Wednesday. The Terriers will play UT Martin in the consolation game.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official