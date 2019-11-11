Radford goes for first win vs Bridgewater (VA)

Bridgewater (VA) vs. Radford (0-1)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders are set to battle the Eagles of Division III Bridgewater (VA).

DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Highlanders offense put up 69.2 points per matchup across those 11 games.

