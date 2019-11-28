Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Radford squares off against Central Pennsylvania College

November 28, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Central Pennsylvania College vs. Radford (2-4)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders are set to battle the Knights of Central Pennsylvania College. Radford lost 80-63 to Monmouth in its most recent game.

SENIOR SCORING: Radford has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Carlik Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Cle’von Greene and Devin Hutchinson have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 73 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 5-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Highlanders offense scored 69.2 points per contest in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders