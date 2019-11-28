Radford squares off against Central Pennsylvania College

Central Pennsylvania College vs. Radford (2-4)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders are set to battle the Knights of Central Pennsylvania College. Radford lost 80-63 to Monmouth in its most recent game.

SENIOR SCORING: Radford has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Carlik Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Cle’von Greene and Devin Hutchinson have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 73 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 5-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Highlanders offense scored 69.2 points per contest in those 11 games.

