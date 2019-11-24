Listen Live Sports

Raiders-Jets Stats

November 24, 2019 4:09 pm
 
Oakland 3 0 0 0— 3
New York 3 10 21 0—34
First Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 48, 9:56.

NYJ_FG Ficken 24, 5:02.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Darnold 4 run (Ficken kick), 10:44.

NYJ_FG Ficken 35, 3:12.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Griffin 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 12:58.

NYJ_R.Anderson 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 6:39.

NYJ_Poole 15 interception return (Ficken kick), 6:25.

A_78,523.

___

Oak NYJ
First downs 10 21
Total Net Yards 208 401
Rushes-yards 22-68 30-88
Passing 140 313
Punt Returns 2-14 1-26
Kickoff Returns 4-70 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-15
Comp-Att-Int 19-34-1 20-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-2
Punts 7-45.0 4-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-37
Time of Possession 28:30 31:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Jacobs 10-34, Washington 6-19, Carr 1-11, Richard 2-4, Ingold 1-0, Glennon 2-0. New York, Bell 12-49, Darnold 4-16, Powell 5-15, Jo.Adams 4-6, Montgomery 5-2.

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 15-27-1-127, Glennon 4-7-0-20. New York, Darnold 20-29-0-315.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Richard 6-47, Waller 3-41, Renfrow 3-31, T.Williams 2-18, Jones 2-5, Moreau 1-3, Jacobs 1-2, Washington 1-0. New York, Bell 5-59, R.Anderson 4-86, Griffin 3-13, Thomas 2-22, Crowder 2-18, Berrios 1-69, Smith 1-22, Montgomery 1-21, Powell 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 43. New York, Ficken 48.

