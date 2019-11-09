Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rainey FG, 4th-down stop lift Tulsa over UCF 34-31

November 9, 2019 1:00 am
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jacob Rainey kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter and Tulsa rallied past UCF, knocking off the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champs 34-31 Friday night.

The win was Tulsa’s first in conference play.

The Golden Hurricanes (3-7, 1-5) stopped UCF on downs on the ensuing possession — a big third-down sack resulting in an incomplete pass by Dillon Gabriel on fourth-and-12. Tulsa ran out the final 87 seconds.

Dillon threw for 290 yards but was picked off twice and sacked six times for a loss of 36 yards.

Still, UCF (7-3, 4-2) led by as many as 11 points and was ahead 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter. Tulsa put together a 63-yard drive early in the final period, knotting the score on a Seth Boomer 17-yard TD pass to Sam Crawford Jr.

Reggie Robinson II intercepted Gabriel and returned it 23 yards to the 18, setting up Rainey’s winning kick.

Tulsa was outgained in both passing and rushing yards but scored 10 points off turnovers.

https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

