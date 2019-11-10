Rams-Steelers Stats

|L.A. Rams
|7
|0
|3
|2—12
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|0
|3—17
|First Quarter
La_Fowler 26 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 14:46.
Pit_Washington 3 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :34.
Pit_Fitzpatrick 43 fumble return (Boswell kick), 1:44.
La_FG Zuerlein 30, :11.
La_safety, 12:40.
Pit_FG Boswell 33, 2:46.
A_63,627.
___
|La
|Pit
|First downs
|16
|15
|Total Net Yards
|306
|273
|Rushes-yards
|23-88
|27-42
|Passing
|218
|231
|Punt Returns
|3-21
|4-21
|Kickoff Returns
|4-94
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-42-3
|22-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-25
|3-11
|Punts
|8-47.4
|9-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-95
|13-107
|Time of Possession
|28:20
|31:40
___
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 12-73, Brown 5-10, Henderson 4-4, Bortles 1-1, Goff 1-0. Pittsburgh, Samuels 14-29, Brooks-James 6-11, McDonald 1-2, Tr.Edmunds 4-1, Rudolph 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 22-41-2-243, Hekker 0-1-1-0. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 22-38-0-242.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Everett 8-68, Woods 7-95, Reynolds 3-49, Higbee 3-22, Mundt 1-9. Pittsburgh, Washington 6-90, Johnson 4-64, Smith-Schuster 3-44, McDonald 3-11, Samuels 3-11, Tr.Edmunds 2-14, Vannett 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 56.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.