Rams-Steelers Stats

November 10, 2019 8:26 pm
 
L.A. Rams 7 0 3 2—12
Pittsburgh 7 7 0 3—17
First Quarter

La_Fowler 26 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 14:46.

Pit_Washington 3 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :34.

Second Quarter

Pit_Fitzpatrick 43 fumble return (Boswell kick), 1:44.

Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 30, :11.

Fourth Quarter

La_safety, 12:40.

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 2:46.

A_63,627.

___

La Pit
First downs 16 15
Total Net Yards 306 273
Rushes-yards 23-88 27-42
Passing 218 231
Punt Returns 3-21 4-21
Kickoff Returns 4-94 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-15
Comp-Att-Int 22-42-3 22-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-25 3-11
Punts 8-47.4 9-42.6
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 4-2
Penalties-Yards 10-95 13-107
Time of Possession 28:20 31:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 12-73, Brown 5-10, Henderson 4-4, Bortles 1-1, Goff 1-0. Pittsburgh, Samuels 14-29, Brooks-James 6-11, McDonald 1-2, Tr.Edmunds 4-1, Rudolph 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 22-41-2-243, Hekker 0-1-1-0. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 22-38-0-242.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Everett 8-68, Woods 7-95, Reynolds 3-49, Higbee 3-22, Mundt 1-9. Pittsburgh, Washington 6-90, Johnson 4-64, Smith-Schuster 3-44, McDonald 3-11, Samuels 3-11, Tr.Edmunds 2-14, Vannett 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 56.

