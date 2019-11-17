Listen Live Sports

Rams WR Robert Woods surprise inactive vs. Bears

November 17, 2019 7:22 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams wide receiver Robert Woods is a surprise inactive as Los Angeles hosts Chicago on Sunday night.

Woods is inactive due to personal problems according to the team. Woods is second on the team in receptions (45) and had seven catches for 61 yards in last year’s game at Chicago.

Brandin Cooks (concussion) is also inactive, leaving Cooper Kupp as the only healthy starting wide receiver in the lineup. The Rams are also missing OT Rob Havenstein (knee) and CB Darious Williams (ankle). The other inactives are S Jake Gervase, OL Jamil Demby and DT Greg Gaines.

The Bears are missing starting inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) as well as TE Adam Shaheen (foot) and LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep). The other inactives are DB Duke Shelley, OL Alex Bars, DL Abdullah Anderson and WR Riley Ridley.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

